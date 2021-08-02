I am done with society’s perception of me – Solome Basuuta

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Solome Basuuta is the latest singer to break ranks with society and its expectations of her. The Wendi singer made this known via Twitter stating that she has dumped all the social constructs and values she is expected to work around.

“Most recently I embraced who I was. I stopped listening to the many perceptions society had of me and mostly the ones I had of myself,” she tweeted.

This comes two months after she revealed in a television interview that she is not in any rush to get married because after, society will start asking for a child, then ask for another and continue with its endless demands. She also added that she has been going on coffee dates with men just to see if they are compatible. Oh! And her crush is guitarist and singer, Kenneth Mugabi.

The Gayaza High School old girl and computer scientist is not known to be one of the vocal female artistes that among other things carry the title ‘feminist’ as their middle name, with the aim of breaking barriers, particularly the grip of the patriarchy on society.

However, this puts Basuuta close to singer Sheebah Karungi who is vocal on issues society and its expectations versus her and her personal values. She argued at her 31st birthday party in late 2020 that everybody in life has a goal. Whereas she has relatives who gave birth young, for her it is her career and businesses that she prioritises. And it does not mean either of them is better than the other. Also, she does not see herself getting married like society expects. Then months ago she said women do not need men to succeed, forcing singer Cindy Sanyu to react, asking her to stop misleading other women because everyone she works with is a man.