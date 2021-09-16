Skip to content Skip to footer

I am heavy and happy – Cindy Sanyu

2 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Pregnancy is supposed to be a blissful time when women glow in the joyful anticipation of their new arrival. At least, that’s what we’re led to believe from movies and TV shows.

For many moms-to-be, those 9 months are anything but idyllic. However for singer Cindy, it is pure bliss and she is enjoying every moment of her blossoming baby bump.

The “Boom Party” singer is expecting a new baby born with lover Prynce Joel Atiku.   She reveals that even in her condition, she is living a next to normal life, signing endorsements while she waits for the D-Day.  She took to social media to update her fans on her condition

“Pregnancy just changes EVERYTHING. I am heavy and happy. Enjoying every moment by God’s grace,” She stated.

