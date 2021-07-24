I am not a charity case – Naira Ali reacts to stimulus fund

By Ahmad Muto

After her social media tirade last week accusing some local artistes of frustrating her music career, singer Naira Ali is yet to drop the mic. She has now said she is leaving a very comfortable life that will not let her mind wander into the zone of considering free money.

According to her, she worked too hard over the years to need a handout to live off. However, she recognised the fact that freebies are loved by everyone and encouraged those in need not to rest.

“There is no one who does not like free things. But I do not think I need that money. I have worked hard for this and still working for it. I am going to work for myself. I do not need a handout. I am not a charity case that should be helped. But if there are those that want it, please go and get it,” she said.

This comes days after a letter by the United Music Superstars Association leaked online giving a breakdown of how a few local artistes are set to benefit from a stimulus package, to be advanced by the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).