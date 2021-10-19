I am not a fan of kinky sex- Susan Makula

By Kampala Sun writer

Forget the candle-lit dinners, flowers and the sh2 million matching lingerie Pastor Aloysius Bugingo bought for his lover, Susan Makula Nantaba.

The free-taking Makula has yet revealed another intimate detail in their fast-paced love life ahead of the wedding. She has come out and confessed how much she hates it when her man spanks her in bed, claiming it turns her off. She never revealed whether it s from past of present experience.

To the uninitiated, spanking is an act of slapping, especially on the buttocks as a punishment for children. For adults, it takes on another tone and creates a frisky kind of stimulation due to a hormonal surge! For many couples, it is their ‘dirty little secret’ that creates arousal in the bedroom.

While appearing on her The Junction TV talk show, Makula made her remarks; “Those who slap women on their buttocks while at it really annoy me. It is a distraction. Romance and slapping never go hand in hand. It stops us from enjoying. There is no way I can enjoy when you are beating me,” she quipped.