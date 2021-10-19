Skip to content Skip to footer

I am not a fan of kinky sex- Susan Makula

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsI am not a fan of kinky sex- Susan Makula
10 hours ago
Share
468Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun writer

Forget the candle-lit dinners, flowers and the sh2 million matching lingerie Pastor Aloysius Bugingo bought for his lover, Susan Makula Nantaba.

The free-taking Makula has yet revealed another intimate detail in their fast-paced love life ahead of the wedding.  She has come out and confessed how much she hates it when her man spanks her in bed, claiming it turns her off.  She never revealed whether it s from past of present experience.

To the uninitiated, spanking is an act of slapping, especially on the buttocks as a punishment for children. For adults, it takes on another tone and creates a frisky kind of stimulation due to a hormonal surge!  For many couples, it is their ‘dirty little secret’ that creates arousal in the bedroom.

While appearing on her The Junction TV talk show, Makula made her remarks; “Those who slap women on their buttocks while at it really annoy me. It is a distraction. Romance and slapping never go hand in hand. It stops us from enjoying. There is no way I can enjoy when you are beating me,” she quipped.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News Uncategorized
Karole Kasita, Bilangilangi burn dem at Kampala Sun launch
October 19, 2021
Latest News Top News
I have been to many trips across the world to meet random men – Katatumba
July 26, 2021
Latest News
Namugongo, sorrounding areas to stay off power supply
October 8, 2021
Latest News
Big Brother Naija 2021:Who are the 22 housemates?
August 3, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.