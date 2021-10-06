I am not engaged to anyone’s daughter- Pastor Wilson Bugembe

CONGRATULATIONS are not in order – Pastor Wilson Bugembe of The Worship House is not yet off the market!

On Tuesday, Bugembe’s picture broke the internet after he was pictured with a painfully gorgeous woman who paraded an expensive engagement ring.

Many were quick to congratulate the pastor, well in his 30’s for having taste. They also observed that his days of sleeping in foetal position alone were over as he had finally found someone to warm his cold nights.

Well, Bugembe who is presently in Canada was quick to rubbish the claims yet again. Bugembe explains that the lady he appeared in the photo with is just one of his many female friends and that she is in a relationship with a white lover.

“ She is married to a white but she hails from Nansana. So when she hosted me to a dinner I asked her to show the public that she is married to someone but I was shocked to find that the photo went viral,” he says