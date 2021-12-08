Skip to content Skip to footer

I am not here to fight Sheebah, new TNS singer Rahmah Pinky says

12 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

Team No Sleep (TNS) new singer Rahmah Pinky has opened up on her voice’s similarity to that of Sheebah Karungi, who seemingly left the label a few weeks ago. It is not clear whether indeed Sheebah moved on from the record label, for she made a grand entrance  in a TNS van owned by Jeff Kiwa in Mbarara recently, where she performed at the Nile Special “Unmatched in Gold” campaign at Vision Empire.

“I actually didn’t know that I sounded like Sheebah. I was just given a song, which I voiced in the studio and everyone tells me that I sound like her,” Pinky said.

The 17-year-old has released her first song with TNS and  got people talking. Some people claim that she was brought in to shut down Sheebah since her voice resembles hers. She dismissed such claims.

“I am not here to fight Sheebah. She’s a legend and I respect her for that. I have also never met her personally, so I think neither of us has a problem with the other. We shall coexist in this industry harmoniously,” Pinky said.

When she outed her song dubbed Superstar a few days ago, music analyst Eddie Sendi and TV personality Sheilah Gashumba called her the next big thing.

“She sounds like Sheebah. It’s like copy and paste. I don’t know what they are up to, but Kiwa is an intelligent man, let’s wait and see,” said  Sendi.

“I want you to remember this name , Pinky, because this girl is about to be the next big thing out of TNS,” Sheilah Gashumba said.

However, yesterday, an unknown lady claimed that Pinky’s new song Superstar  was just stolen from her. She wants to be compensated for it.

