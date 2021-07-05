I am not on family planning – Cindy

By Ahmad Muto

Pressure from Cindy Sanyu’s fans demanding for a baby has overwhelmed her following the kukyala ceremony in April this year with Joel Prynce Atiku. A section even started suspecting she is on family planning, the reason they have been checking her out for a baby bump that their eyes have started hurting.

She has now laughed it off wondering why on earth they are demanding for a child as if a hit song, but conceded that this is a good time.

“Those saying I am on family planning make me laugh. I think family planning is needed, but I am in a very good part of my relationship and right now my career is slow because of the lock down. So yes, this could be the time,” she said.

That said, she added that her pregnancy and baby affairs should not be so important to the point of becoming a national agenda.

“You are demanding for a child like a hit song. It is for me and Prynce, not for me and Uganda. I want a baby and I do not think it should be national news. It is not something I would want to share. But a baby is coming,” she added.

Singer Cindy has a 10-year-old daughter, Amani Brunetti with ex-boyfriend, Mario Brunetti. The other artiste who has been subjected to this kind of pressure is Rema Namakula who got married in 2019 to Dr. Hamza Sebunya, but is yet to give him a child. They even branded her a ‘family planning ambassador.’