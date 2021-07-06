Skip to content Skip to footer
I am single and happy, says embattled singer Anita the Diva

7 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa

Dance hall music’s bad girl Anita the Diva famed for the “Zero distance” song, is back on the social scene after spending a while in the doldrums. The last time we heard about her, she was battling a case of domestic violence after her husband turned her into a ‘drum’ pummeling her at will.
The singer who has since split from the abusive man, reveals that she took time off to heal. She also explains that she doesn’t regret living single life again.
She is however bitter that the abusive relationship ruined her fledgling career and she is determined to pick up the pieces.
” I have never regretted walking out on that abusive relationship. Today i am sober, focused and stable,” she said. She added that she doesn’t also wish to step in any new relationship that might also stagnate her career but only looks onto getting a capable manager to take on her career so as to revive the lost glory.

