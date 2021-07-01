Skip to content Skip to footer
I can never date a TikToker, Caroline Marcah

18 hours ago
76Views 0Comments
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

TV personality, Caroline Marcah says a man who spends time on a social media app called Tiktok is a total turn off for her. Carol, who presents on Bukedde TV says such apps were meant for girls and only those that have too much time on their hands.

There are too many Tiktok kings and queens in Uganda that normally share their short form videos inform of challenges. Tiktok is also used to take pictures in different beautifying filters.

According to carol, she says there is no way on this earth can she ever give a chance to a guy that spends his time on phone doing challenges on Tiktok. Carol says this app is for young girls and slay queens but rather not old mean and serious boys. .

In Uganda, pallaso is the king of Tiktok with a very big number of followers and subscribers. Others include Bruno K and Leone island boss Chameleon.

