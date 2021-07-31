I cannot be scared by ‘lousy pigs’- Pastor Bugingo

By Alex Balimwikungu

House of Prayer Ministries International lead Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is bullish in the wake of his marital woes.

Just when we expected him to coil his tail after police summons in the wake of his traditional marriage to Suzan Makula, he is spitting fire.

While on the pulpit on Wednesday afternoon, Pastor Bugingo hit his detractors.

“Some people are just marauding around like lousy pigs while spreading propaganda about my marriage like this ‘Mabizi’ (pig) but there is no way he can stop my ministerial works,” said Pastor Aloysius Bugingo.

During the sermon, many assumed veiled attack on controversial city lawyer Male Mabirizi. It must be remembered that its lawyer Mabirizi that rushed Pastor Bugingo to police and courts of law accusing him of marrying a wife in a traditional marriage ceremony while at the same time he is still married to his first wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

In the recent police questioning, Bugingo denied ever being introduced by Makula claiming that what people saw was just a casual visit to her parents’ home with a group of friends.