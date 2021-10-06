I can’t leave a handsome man who treats me like a princess- Suzan Makula

By Alex Balimwikungu

In the estimation of Suzan Makula, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is handsome and also ‘has some’. He caps it off by treating her like a princess. With all those positive attributes, it would take a naïve woman not to fall in love with such a man.

In an interview over the weekend, Makula, who recently hosted Bugingo to her parents’ home in a traditional marriage ceremony, says she has no regrets. “I don’t regret falling in love with Pastor Bugingo. He has given me everything I ever dreamed of,” she said.

Her revelations come at a time Pastor Bugingo was dragged to court and jumped Police summons.

She explained that she was aware that Pastor Bugingo was married before deciding to settle with him.

She said that she was impressed by Bugingo’s support and love that he showed her, and how he has endlessly treated her like a princess.

“Many people wonder why I chose to settle with Bugingo but I am blessed to have him. He has shown me, unending love,” Makula noted.

She added, “He provides support to my family and friends. Why would I leave someone who has given me anything I used to dream about?”

Their relationship has always been faced with criticism mainly because Bugingo is still legally married to his longtime wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

She is adamant that the fuss raised by the public over their impending marriage will soon fade and they (Suzan and Pastor Bugingo) will live happily their after like Romeo and Juliet.