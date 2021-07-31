I can’t wait to become Mrs. Anita Mubiru- Fabiola

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality, actress, and fashionista, Anita Kyarimba Fabiola has revealed that she has found that one thing that was missing in her life.

Fabiola, who was engaged to boyfriend Mark Ronald Mubiru, reveals that she is super excited and cannot wait to take on his and become Anita Mubiru.

On Tuesday, Mark went down on one knee and popped the big question to the former Miss Uganda. “Will you marry me?”

And Fabiola said yes. She later on took to social media to gush about her love.

” I said YES to my Superman, my best friend and the man of my dreams,” “You know how they say that when you meet ‘THE ONE’ you’ll know ? That was my reality. I knew from day one that ‘MY ONE’ had found me.”

“I’m so excited for this new chapter of our lives. I’m fulfilled.” She added.

Fabiola also confessed to be deeply in love with Mark, a new experience in her life.

“He takes me places I’ve never been, so I’ll do things I’ve never done,” Fabiola concluded.