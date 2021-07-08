I can’t work with Oman Rafiki again-– Vivian Tendo

By Alex Balimwikungu

Fast rising singer Vivian Tendo has vowed never to work under singer/ Songwriter Yesse Oman Rafiki’s Route entertainment again.

This follows a recent feud over music rights. Tendo was signed onto Route Entertainment before she quit last year.

In a bid to get her back, Yesse Oman engaged Vivian Tendo’s mother but the meetings were not fruitful.

He then threatened to take her to court but unfortunately, they never signed any legally binding document, according to Vivian Tendo.

They just had a gentleman’s agreement, nothing more. “ Even if he comes back crawling on his belly, there is no way I will work with him again. I’ve had enough.” She vowed.