I do not miss a thing about Ojok – Anne Kansiime

By Ahmad Muto

While responding to questions from fans on her YouTube Channel on Monday, September 13, 2021, city comedienne, Anne Kansiime revealed that she gets overwhelmed with questions about her past relationships.

However, she made it a point to respond to one of the questions about her last one with ex-husband, Gerald Ojok. Kansiime said she does not regret walking out and does not miss a thing about him because she is in a much better place.

“Honestly, I hate that every time I ask people to ask me questions, all they want to know is my relationships. Asking me if I regret breaking up and moving on from my previous man. Guilty? Not Guilty. I do not think I feel bad about it. I think it has more to do with where I am right now. I am in such a great place that I cannot regret what happened last year,” she said.

However, she noted that she is grateful for the experience she had crediting it for getting her where she is right now.

“There are certain things that might have made me sad, but considering where I am right now, I think I am in such an amazing place. I think that is how we should all live. When you look at where you are, you appreciate the story that got you there. Do I feel bad I left my previous relationship? Not in a million years,” she added.

Anne Kansiime ended her five-year marriage with Gerald Ojok in 2017. She revealed later that she rushed into it and even paid her own dowry to make it easy for him to marry her.

Kansiime and Abraham Tukahiirwa, alias Skylanta started dating in 2018, welcomed their first child, Selassie Ataho in April 2020 and got engaged in June 2020.