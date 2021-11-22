Skip to content Skip to footer

I don’t regret quitting music –Sweet Kid

HomeAll PostsMusicI don’t regret quitting music –Sweet Kid
3 hours ago
Share
57Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Once upon a time, he rocked the music stage with his pre-teen voice.  He was so good at his craft; he even won a Pam Award in 2004 as the best upcoming singer.

His songs like “Mama Brenda” and “Silinayo Mulala,” thrust him among the fan favorites.  Then he quit.

Several years later, singer Moses Sserwadda, popularly known as Sweet Kid doesn’t regret quitting music for business.  He  no longer has the passion and no amount of money can sway him to grab a microphone and grace the stage

While speaking to local television, the singer revealed that he officially retired from music and can’t be dragged back on the stage for any price.

Sweet Kid is currently putting his sole focus on business, saying he realized he doesn’t have to be a singer to be successful.

The  singer who  has dabbled in poultry farming, education and the bar business says there is a better life after music and that’s what he aspires to crave for.  “Even if I got a gig to go and perform abroad, I would not change my resolve,” he revealed.

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Thank you for harbouring me – Chameleone goes emotional during his performance in Kenya
November 22, 2021
Music
Rabadaba quit hip hop for ragga after realising he would not dethrone me – GNL
October 2, 2021
Music
Azawi releases Party Mood Video
December 10, 2021
Music
Memory Lane: Letter O by Ragga Dee
August 13, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.