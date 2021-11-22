I don’t regret quitting music –Sweet Kid

By Alex Balimwikungu

Once upon a time, he rocked the music stage with his pre-teen voice. He was so good at his craft; he even won a Pam Award in 2004 as the best upcoming singer.

His songs like “Mama Brenda” and “Silinayo Mulala,” thrust him among the fan favorites. Then he quit.

Several years later, singer Moses Sserwadda, popularly known as Sweet Kid doesn’t regret quitting music for business. He no longer has the passion and no amount of money can sway him to grab a microphone and grace the stage

While speaking to local television, the singer revealed that he officially retired from music and can’t be dragged back on the stage for any price.

Sweet Kid is currently putting his sole focus on business, saying he realized he doesn’t have to be a singer to be successful.

The singer who has dabbled in poultry farming, education and the bar business says there is a better life after music and that’s what he aspires to crave for. “Even if I got a gig to go and perform abroad, I would not change my resolve,” he revealed.