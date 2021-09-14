I have a 10-year-old child, respect me – Kenzo

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo’s first child, Maya Musuuza, marked her 10th birthday this week, among other things sparking speculations that the BET Award winner and the daughter’s mother, Tracy Nabatanzi are rekindling their relationship. This was after a video of the two with a bunch of their friends on an outing surfaced online on Maya’s birthday.

But Eddy Kenzo took to Twitter on Thursday, September 30, 2021 to tell trolls he is now an old man, a father to a 10-year-old who should be respected.

“Kati omuntu bwansumbuwa mugamba gwe, nze ndi musajja mukulu gwomanyira. I do have a 10-year-old child todangayooo,” he captioned a collage of photos of him with Maya.

It should be noted that in 2020 when Maya turned nine, some of Kenzo’s fans swarmed social media asking him to consider making up with Nabatanzi for the sake of their daughter. However, the suggestion was suppressed when others said she was happy in another relationship with two other children.