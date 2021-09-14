Skip to content Skip to footer

I have a 10-year-old child, respect me – Kenzo

HomeAll PostsLifestyleI have a 10-year-old child, respect me – Kenzo
3 hours ago
Share
47Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
Singer Eddy Kenzo’s first child, Maya Musuuza, marked her 10th birthday this week, among other things sparking speculations that the BET Award winner and the daughter’s mother, Tracy Nabatanzi are rekindling their relationship. This was after a video of the two with a bunch of their friends on an outing surfaced online on Maya’s birthday.
But Eddy Kenzo took to Twitter on Thursday, September 30, 2021 to tell trolls he is now an old man, a father to a 10-year-old who should be respected.
Kati omuntu bwansumbuwa mugamba gwe, nze ndi musajja mukulu gwomanyira. I do have a 10-year-old child todangayooo,” he captioned a collage of photos of him with Maya.
It should be noted that in 2020 when Maya turned nine, some of Kenzo’s fans swarmed social media asking him to consider making up with Nabatanzi for the sake of their daughter. However, the suggestion was suppressed when others said she was happy in another relationship with two other children.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Awards Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Vision Group launches Mr & Miss Bukedde
September 14, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Video: Tears flow at Bugingo daughter’s graduation
September 21, 2021
Lifestyle
Hotel operators asked not to charge in dollars to promote domestic tourism
September 3, 2021
Lifestyle
BBNaija: Angel & Saga win 250 abeg naira & 100 BB tokens each
September 18, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.