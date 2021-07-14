I have been dying – former Miss Uganda Stellah Nantumbwe

By Ahmad Muto

Former Miss Uganda Stellah Nantumbwe who largely fell off the local social circuit showed up on her Instagram page (@ellah-world) detailing her trials and tribulations. According to her, she is very much aware people have been seeking to find out about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

She responded on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 saying she was going through a transition that shed off her former self to create a new version.

“Where are you? Where have you been? Why are you so quiet? Why are you lost? What are you doing now? Above are questions I have heard from people the past few years. ‘What are you doing now?’ sticks out for me though. Here is my answer… I have been so busy dying. I have been dying to a version of myself that no longer served me or the purpose I was created for. It has been one truly rewarding journey,” she wrote.

Nantumbwe then explained that the rewarding journey was a product of surgeries, cancer scares, weight gains and loss of those close to her, without giving details.

“A journey that has seen me through three surgeries, three cancer scares, depression, anxiety, a 20 kilogramme weight gain and a series of immeasurable losses of friends, family and loved ones. A journey that has tested my resilience, shaken my pride, tried my intelligence, weighed my forgiveness capability and my ability to simply let go… and let GOD. An emotional roller coaster that had me questioning my entire existence, my life choices and impact on each and every one I had ever met, but a journey that I am ever so thankful for regardless,” she recounted.

She deleted all posts from her Instagram page of over 87k followers leaving it with only this particular one.