I have been to many trips across the world to meet random men – Katatumba

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Angella Katatumba is beginning to wear the city’s most celebrated man eater’s cloak with grace after revealing she receives a lot of DMs and acts on some of them. That she has those from social media clowns and others from serious men across the globe who do not only send her sweet messages, but also money for air tickets to go meet them.

“There are men that have sent me messages telling me we are going on a trip and send with the name of the country I should fly to. I do and find them. Paying is a sign of seriousness. But I go to a different hotel and take time to observe them and see if they are not crooks,” she explained.

Well, she noted that she does not fly alone, but with her security too, just in case. So the man pays for her first class ticket and for her security. Angella noted that some of those men are actually Ugandans while others are foreigners.

Her game plan if she does not like the man, at least she enjoys the vacation and the shopping some pay for. Angella’s last known relationship was with Daddy Andre but it ‘ended in tears’ after he failed to share his HIV test results with her. Now he does not perform their hit collaboration Tonelabira with her on stage and she thinks he is still angry.