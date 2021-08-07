I have dated some broke men too – Zari

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she is not as materialistic and high maintenance as the public assumes. This was after a fan came through to her Instagram saying he would have wanted to marry her, but he is not rich enough to afford.

@prince.presley wrote: “Damn wish I am (sic) the richest man in Africa, would have asked for your hand in marriage.”

Zari replied: Friend, it is not even about money, I have dated some broke ones too. It is about finding the right person….”

This was after she shared a photo standing on a pier, north-west of South Africa.

Zari had three children with her late husband, Ivan Ssemwanga who got her the address she is occupying in South Africa and the Brooklyn Colleges she is managing. He was not a poor man by any measure. His impact was felt in Kampala, every end of year when he came with his gang of boys, Rich Gang that disappeared after his death.

She has two children with Tanzanian multi-award winning singer Diamond Platinumz who recently spent sh2b on a British luxury car, Rolls Royce. Platinumz is one of the richest artistes in Africa.

However, Zari has also dated lesser known men who are not rich such as her most recent, Jerry Ebi, whom she fondly calls Dark Stallion. There was also city socialite Farouk Sempala, Ghanaian actor Fredrick Nuamah, King Bae whose face was never revealed and allegedly Peter Okoye formerly of P-Square.