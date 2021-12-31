I have never been taken on by another label, Violah Nakitende clarifies

By Hussein Kiganda

Songbird Violah Nakitende has come out to clear the air on a recent saga where a city businessman claimed that he had paid her manager, Diggy Baur, in order to recruit her from Sabula Entertainment.

During a TV interview, the Tosimuula singer denied the claims. She said there was a little misunderstanding between her manager and the businessman.

“No! I am still under Sabula Management by Baur. I have never been hired by another label. We even never got any money from that man,” Violah stated.

The singer had earlier spent a night in prison on management issues. The issues, she said, were meant to be solved peacefully, but she ended up in the prison cell.

“I didn’t think things would escalate to that level. I was in the salon making my hair and that guy came to me with the Police. He ordered them to arrest me because he thought that if he arrested me, he would get Baur,” Violah said.

The singer has just outed her new video dubbed Omudaali. She is known for her hit songs like Toyuuga, Omu Bwati, Tosuula and Taata Bulamu.