I have not been working, Pastor Mondo defends self

By Kampala Sun Writer

Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of Empowerment Christian Centre Church International has defended himself following allegations made this week that he has not been providing child support.

While appearing on Bukedde TV, Sarah Nakuya, the mother of Mondo’s 11-year-old child, narrated that she went to police, court and various pastors over Mondo’s alleged child negligence, but she was not helped. She lamented that she couldn’t take the child to school over lack of fees.

Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court later issued an arrest warrant for Mondo for child neglect.

In January last year, Mondo fled Uganda, saying his life was in danger. He is currently in the US.

In an interview with Bukedde TV yesterday, Mondo said he is a pastor, but he has not been able to perform his duties since restrictions were imposed on churches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I earn from church, but they have been closed, so where am I supposed to get the money from?” he asked.

To note, Nakuya said it’s been three years since Mondo last gave child support, yet the lockdown was instituted less than two years ago.