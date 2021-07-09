I have not sold my music catalogue to anybody – Chameleone



By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has finally opened up on the rumours that he sold his entire music catalogue for sh3.5b to local music streaming platform, Ugatunes. He has with a lot of fury asked those spreading the lies to stop because the amount is too little for his music log that is in hundreds of big songs. He also noted that even if he wanted to sell, he does not think he has to consult Ugandans about it.

“Those saying I sold my music catalogue for, I hear sh9b are lying because it is too little for my music. I have over 300 songs and you know all of them. But I do not want any Ugandan to think I have to consult them before selling my music,” he said.

He tied the rumours to his detractors claiming they want him to die poor so they can organise car washes for his children.

He accused the Kasiwukira family of misleading the public by claiming they own all the rights to seven of his albums saying he only sold publishing rights, and not to seven, but to two albums; Beyi kali and Mambo bado. He explained that publishing rights differ from copyright saying what he gave Kasiwukira was the right to put his music on tape and sell, and not copyright. On the other hand, the Kasiwukira family claims they own even the songs on his YouTube channel.

“I have all the agreements. Publishing rights differ from copyright. If I had given him copyright, I would not be performing those songs on stage. I have not sold any song. In fact, they should stop embarrassing themselves in public,” he said.