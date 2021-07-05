I have only begged for a collabo from Geo Steady- Fameica

By Ahmad Muto

According to rapper Fik Fameica, the only artiste he has ever begged a music collaboration from is singer Geosteady, but matter-of-factly, he has not yet released the song because it is on his album.

Fameica who was hesitant to reveal said Geosteady is the only artiste he has reached out to while the rest felt his vibe and approached him.

“I never begged collabos from artistes because I believed in myself first. I know this will really embarrass me but all the people I have worked with felt my vibe and wanted to work with me,” he said.

Fameica idolises Nigeria’s Wizkid and has collaborated with Patoranking, Joeboy, Kenya’s Mbuzi gang and Tanzania’s Rayvanny. His local collaborations include Vinka, Sheebah & Kabako, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana among others.

