I have two houses in the US, what is with Diamond’s Rolls Royce? – Chameleone

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has reacted to critics who trolled him last month after Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz announced on social media he had spent sh2b on a Rolls Royce. The Badilisha singer’s critics said while he was in Gulu begging from Gen. Salim Saleh, younger artistes were busy being stars.

He has accused them of not talking about his achievements, but making a fuss over his other escapades. Chameleons says he has so far bought two houses in the United States of America, claiming each cost him more than a Rolls Royce and has projects he is working on at Akright estates, but that critics would rather brand him bankrupt.

“I have so far bought two houses in the USA so if Diamond wanted to buy a Rolls Royce, let him buy. Everyone with their plans. There are those that want to buy a bicycle. Let him enjoy his Rolls Royce like I am enjoying mine. Go check the prices of houses in the U.S, they are as high as $500,000 (about sh2b) a Rolls Royce is 350,000 (about sh1.3b),” he explained.

He also added that fellow singer Bebe Cool recently spent a fortune on a studio, but nobody is talking about it, yet he could have bought a Rolls Royce if he wanted.

In February 2019, it was reported that singer Jose Chameleone purchased a house in Atlanta, Georgia, USA at $200,000 (about sh740m). The purpose was to enable his children live with their mother, Daniela Atim there and attend school.

Diamond announced the delivery of his Rolls Royce Cullinan in Tanzanian by agents of the British Luxury car maker on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Its factory price is $553,019 (sh2b) before taxes.