I love you Suzan – Pastor Bugingo

By Kampala Sun Writer

In a rebuttal, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries International has reiterated his love for Suzan Makula Nantaba.

“I love you, Suzan. Don’t lose sleep. In fact, I love you as a prostitute. Jesus loved us as prostitutes, thieves, sinners,” he said.

Referring to Luke 19, Bugingo reminded his followers of Zacchaeus, the chief tax collector, whose house Jesus visited. He said the people around began to murmur that Jesus had gone to be the guest of a thief.

“Relax. I love you with all my heart. I love you will all my life. I love you the way you are. Whatever name you are called is what makes me love you even more,” the pastor said.

Suzan, dressed in a busuuti, got up and hugged her man, to ululation from the congregation.

In his New Year message, Pastor Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Ministries had accused Bugingo of marrying a ‘prostitute’. Bugingo accused Senyonga of having “dirty money” so he was not worth suing.

Meanwhile, Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal has summoned Bugingo and Makula to appear in court on January 21, to answer charges of contracting a marriage by customary law. Bugingo is married to Teddy Naluswa.