I made Lwasa reform – Pastor Bugembe 

3 hours ago
By Mariam Nakalema 

God’s salvation is for us all. It is something Emmanuel (the name means God is with us) Lwasa will live to tell. Yesterday, news came to light that Lwasa had reformed and turned to God.

The news was revealed by Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Nansana’s most celebrated man of God. He also claimed  responsibility for turning Lwasa from the devil’s ways to God’s.

“I am the reason why Lwasa changed. He even stopped taking alcohol,” Bugembe said.

Pastor Bugembe

This was during a function at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel to launch the Bivulu Promoters Multipurpose Cooperative SACCOS.

Lwasa, often referred to as a tycoon by tabloid press, lives life in the fast lane. Apart from his well-documented infatuation for “TV girls”, he also owns a nightclub in Masaka. In more recent times, there was debate on social media about what he looks like without clothes on. Looks like Christmas has come early for this particular Emmanuel.

