By Hussein Kiganda

Like one Kadongo Kamu singer said, money is like a guest, it comes to visit and goes away like a midnight thief, Sheikh Umar’s money has disappeared.

A few hours ago, the Muslim cleric turned socialite told journalists that he is no longer as ‘loaded’ as he used to be. In the past two years, he used to splash money around.

“All the money I had just vanished. I do not know where it went,” he said.