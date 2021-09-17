I no longer pay for music production, Chagga brags

By Paul Waiswa

Former Leone Island second in command and Goodlyfe manager, musician Chagga has kept himself relevant in the music circuit besides being off the stage for some time. He has nurtured, helped and managed several talents.

Besides him taking a music break from active music over undisclosed reasons, Chagga is now already in the pipeline of retaining back his lost glory and he is in the studio working on new songs.

He revealed will drop the latest Album very soon and bragged that his fanatics keep demanding for fresh vibes from him. “I have fans who demand for new songs. People who are in my age brackets still need to hear me roar”, noticing that he doesn’t spend money on music production because he has a hand in almost every recording studio in Kampala.

“I no longer pay for studio sessions. I have helped most of the studio owners to be where they are. Most of them owe me favors. You don’t expect me to pay like the upcoming musicians who doesn’t know anyone in the music family”, he boasted.