I now only associate with wives – Cindy

By Ignatius Kamya

“Before, I had friends who were slay queens, but they weren’t making me better. Since I became a wife, I started associating myself with wives.”

That was “The King Herself” Cindy Sanyu’s explanation on why there was a lack of notable musicians at her wedding over the weekend. Ragga Dee and Phina Mugerwa Masanyalaze were the only artistes who attended the ceremony.

To note, Cindy is the president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA). However, Masanyalaze was suspended by singer Ibrahim Mayanja (Big Eye), the UMA treasurer, in a letter dated December 6. The development arose after a fight between her and UMA savings and credit cooperative society secretary Halima Namakula in which the two women almost jumped onto one another like cats, over the E-concert money.

The heavily pregnant Cindy, clad in a Cinderella gown, got married to actor Joel Prynce Atiku Okuyo, who was dressed in a three-piece suit, at St. Stephen’s Church Kisugu in Kampala on Saturday. They hosted their guests to a reception at Extreme Adventure in Busiika. Cindy changed into yet another Cinderella gown – turquoise this time – while her Prynce opted for Ghanaian traditional wear.

Earlier on December 5, Cindy introduced Okuyo to her family in a kwanjula ceremony in Serere district.

At her wedding reception, Cindy thanked Okuyo for always believing in her. She revealed that Prynce has literally been her knight in shining armour. Even when she didn’t believe she could pull off the Boom Party Concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on March 7 last year, she said he assured her of her abilities. It turned out to be a sold-out concert.

Cindy noted that Okuyo has made her a better person and now wasn’t the time to let other girls ‘steal’ him, saying they can be too seductive. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Italian Mario Brunetti and they have one child.

The dancehall artiste added that Okuyo was the missing piece in her life. Okuyo, which ironically means no wife in his native Lugbara, has also finally found the missing piece in his life – a wife. He is now Okuci (there is a wife).

Congratulations to the newly-weds, Cindy Sanyu and Joel Prynce ‘Okuci’!