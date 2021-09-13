I regret joining politics – musician Eddy Yawe

By Hussein Kiganda

Dream Studios boss Eddy Yawe has revealed that he regrets joining politics.

In an interview, he said politics was not a good investment venture, noting that it has no visible results except misery.

“I wish I never joined politics. It adds nothing good to anything,” Yawe said.

Earlier, the singer-turned-politician narrated to a vlogger, Ibrah K Mukasa, that each time he contested, he would have to sell off some of his property to fund the campaigns.

He hinted that his late father, Gerald Ssentamu, also suffered huge losses after joining politics.

Yawe joined politics in 2006 as a Democratic Party member supporting Erias Lukwago, who was then contesting for the Kampala Central legislative seat.

In 2011, he contested for the legislative seat for Kampala Central, but lost to Muhammad Nsereko.

In 2016, Yawe took the battle to Kira Municipality, but was still beaten hands down by Ibrahim Semijju Nganda. He tried to contest again for the same seat in 2021, but his young brother Robert Kyagulanyi’s party, National Unity Platform, denied him the ticket.