I regret the years spent with Dr. Katongole- Pastor Manjeri

Bethel Healing Centre Church senior pastor Irene Manjeri Katongole is hurting after finding out about her husband’s infidelity.

Even though Church elders have counseled the couple and advised them against divorce, which could damage their children especially the twins, she is adamant there is no way back for the couple that has been married for 21 years.

Speaking to Spark TV through a phone call interview, Irene Manjeri regretted the time she has spent with Dr. Katongole. She said that he wasted a lot of her time and emotions despite her giving birth to a set of twins for him.

Manjeri says she will not be cajoled into chasing a lost cause since she has since been alerted that the husband is preparing to marry one of the three women he fathered kids with outside wedlock .

She further explains that ever since she started getting threats from her husband, she has since armed herself, not with a bible but a 22-calibre revolver for protection. I am not safe anymore. My life is in danger,” she said from US, where she currently resides.

In an earlier interview, Manjeri said that her husband has been cheating on her for a long period of time with three other women, all of whom have since bore him children.

“I don’t want you to be hearing this in rumors. That is why I have decided to tell you myself that my husband cheated on me with three women and he has a kid with each of them. Though we have mis understandings, I want us to remain giving respect to each other for the good of our children,” Manjeri told the Church leaders and Vision Group’s Bukedde newspaper .

According to Manjeri, her husband has kids in each of the three women he has been cheating on her with and one of the kids is eight years old, another is 7 while the last is 5.