Skip to content Skip to footer

I stalked Cindy for a collaboration – Vyper Ranking

10 hours ago
Share
80Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto

Dance hall singer Vyper Ranking has revealed that his breakthrough was a result of constantly stalking singer Cindy Sanyu through his music and hailing her during media interviews. Ranking was not largely known until he scored a music collaboration titled Tebimala with singer Cindy.
“For me it was a dream working with Cindy. Started off branding myself as a dancehall artiste. Everywhere I went, I did interviews on radio, I had to mention Cindy, Peter Miles so a collabo was not new when I approached her. She just said let us do it,” he said.

Well, he also denied reports that he parted with money for the project to happen, as much as he also thought that could have happened. 
“I thought it would not have happened or she would have asked for money, but she did not. I moved with her and did three interviews, she did not ask for any money. I was lucky to be a part of her story,” he added. 
Vyper Ranking started out with Soma that introduced him to the industry, followed it up with Tobatya and Kyenge before Cindy helped him kick the door to the main stage. The song has over 80,000 views in two years.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Lifestyle Top News Uncategorized
Banange, Lydia Jazmine is like A Pass to me – Ykee Benda
3 days ago
Music Uncategorized
Music Video Review: Mbikwasagwe – Flex D’Paper FT Shena Skies
2 days ago
Music Top News
I am never getting married – Sheebah
3 days ago
Celebrity News Top News
Salvador loves to be worshipped- friends
2 days ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.