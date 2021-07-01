I stalked Cindy for a collaboration – Vyper Ranking

By Ahmad Muto

Dance hall singer Vyper Ranking has revealed that his breakthrough was a result of constantly stalking singer Cindy Sanyu through his music and hailing her during media interviews. Ranking was not largely known until he scored a music collaboration titled Tebimala with singer Cindy.

“For me it was a dream working with Cindy. Started off branding myself as a dancehall artiste. Everywhere I went, I did interviews on radio, I had to mention Cindy, Peter Miles so a collabo was not new when I approached her. She just said let us do it,” he said.

Well, he also denied reports that he parted with money for the project to happen, as much as he also thought that could have happened.

“I thought it would not have happened or she would have asked for money, but she did not. I moved with her and did three interviews, she did not ask for any money. I was lucky to be a part of her story,” he added.

Vyper Ranking started out with Soma that introduced him to the industry, followed it up with Tobatya and Kyenge before Cindy helped him kick the door to the main stage. The song has over 80,000 views in two years.