I started music as a rapper but failed miserably – Diamond Platnumz

By Kampala Sun writer

Tanzanian singer (Naseeb Juma) Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he started off as a rapper, but had to change style after hitting a career dead wall.

The critically-acclaimed singer, while speaking to Bongo 5, stated that younger musicians shouldn’t bang their heads on the wall in case their desired music direction fails to pick up.

Instead, they should think of doing an overhaul as he did almost 15 years ago while starting out.

“When I started making music, I started off with rap. But when I did my calculations, I saw that rap was not taking me anywhere. I was struggling. I had to switch styles,” he said in the interview.

Diamond is now one of the most successful artistes in Africa, with songs like Jeje, African Beauty (with American Omarion), Inama, and Marry you (with American singer Ne-Yo).

His message to the younger generation looking to make a name in the industry was simple: hustle hard while going for your dreams.

“My fellow youth you should not just sit with their dreams in the hood. For me, the time I started making a livelihood, I did all sorts of jobs. I used to carry sand, sell clothes,” he said.

“I was just looking for any opportunity. When you are looking for a way to earn a living, don’t be picky. Let’s do our jobs and work hard and the Almighty God will open doors for us.”