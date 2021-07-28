I still need the car govt promised – Inzikuru

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan track and field athlete Dorcus Inzikuru has insisted she still needs the car that the state pledged in 2005 after she beat other athletes to gold in the 3000-metre steeplechase race at the World Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

“The car, I still need it. That was the pledge for my outstanding performance. Even Kiprotich and Joshua Cheptegei will get their packages when they return. They are always given by the President. A car and a State House stipend to motivate them,” she told Vision Group.

She noted that partly why it has taken so long is the fact that it is a long and exhausting process that after a while, she gave up and that was when they also forgot about it.

However, now she said she met with the state minister for sports, Hon. Hamson Obua, who wrote a letter and the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) also wrote to State House.

“Good thing is last year, I met Hon. Hamson Obua, the state minister for sports, he wrote a letter and Uganda Athletics Federation have also written a letter to the president. By next week I plan to fix an appointment with the new State House comptroller on the progress,” explained.

Inzikuru received the house she was promised, but early this year she came out in the media lamenting and seeking help from the Government after Arua city marked it for demolition ahead of a road construction.