I viewed, dressed Oulanyah’s body on behalf of Parliament, Anita Among tells MPs

By David Lumu

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has declined a request by a section of MPs to view the body of former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, saying she viewed the body on behalf of all MPs.

Speaking during a special session, which Parliament held on Tuesday, April 5, to honour and pay tribute to Oulanyah, the Speaker added that the body of her former boss is ‘dressed’ in Parliamentary attire.

“I have already viewed the body on behalf of Parliament and even dressed him in Parliament attire,” Among said.

Among was replying to Bukomansimbi North MP Christine Nandagire’s request to allow her and her colleagues to view the body of the former Speaker.

Oulanyah died on March 20 at a Seattle Hospital in the US, where he had been admitted since February.

He will be buried on Friday, April 8.

The Government said April 8 will be observed as a public holiday.

According to the programme issued by the chairperson of the national organising committee for Oulanyah’s burial, Milly Babalanda, who is also the Minister for Presidency, on Wednesday, April 6, the body will be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State funeral, where President Yoweri Museveni will lead the nation in paying tribute to the late Speaker of Parliament.

The special service at Kololo will be led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr. Kaziimba Mugalu.

From Kololo, Babalanda said, Oulanyah’s casket will be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village, his ancestral home.