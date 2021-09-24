I was justified in suspending Phina, Halima, and Rucci -Big Eye

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja(Big Eye) has been criticized by netizens and naysayers on his letter dated 6th December 2021, in which he suspended members of the Uganda Musicians Association, Halima Namakula, the UMA Sacco Secretary, Phina Mugerwa(Masanyalaze), the head of loans in the UMA Sacco and Isaac Rucci the Sacco chairperson.

Many have thrown jabs at the “Sula indicator” singer saying that he has no authority to fire anyone in the association since he is just a treasurer. A few days ago, Isaac Rucci said that he would not step down unless an official communication letter is served to him by the party president Cindy Sanyu.

Big Eye told a media personality a few hours ago that even though he signed the letter, it had been discussed upon by the cabinet and he was supposed to sign on it according to the association hierarchy.

“I didn’t write the letter alone as a person, it was a resolution from the cabinet. It’s just the according to the hierarchy of UMA, I was the one who was supposed to sign on it in the absence of the president and her vice, and yet the secretary is the one in question…,” he said.

He clarified that these were not fired but we’re asked to step aside until they attend a meeting in which they are supposed to explain the fracas within the Sacco.

“We didn’t fire them, we just told them to step aside for some time. The cabinet called them for a meeting and they all didn’t turn up and didn’t send explanations on why they didn’t. So it had to take action…,” he clarified.

This comes after a noisy fight between Phina Mugerwa and Halima Namakula in which they almost jumped onto one another like cats, over money from the UMA Sacco.