I was never hurt by the sex video incident- John Blaq

By Joan Murungi

Last month, a sex video of a man alleged to be singer John Blaq went viral on social media. After the incident, John Blaq took to his social media platforms and revealed that the man in the circulating video is not him.

He went ahead and said that he has engaged the police regarding this matter, so that the culprits circulating this untruthful propaganda about him are brought to book.

Meanwhile, an upcoming artiste named Viza Vybs was revealed as one of the suspects. According to Visa Vybs, John Blaq’s management kept on accusing him of the act. However, the accused pleaded not guilty. To him, he was being accused simply because he is his (John Blaq’s) look alike.

When the Kampala Sun asked the Do Dat singer about how far investigations have progressed, he went silent.

“I have God and my fans. So, all that is nonsense and I will therefore not talk about it. All that happens whenever you are trying to reach the top. People will always fight you. I expected all this to happen. I am not hurt, “Blaq said.