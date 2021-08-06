I was not invited for my daughter’s graduation party – Bugingo

By Jariat Nakitende

Early this week, photos of Winnie Treasure Bugingo, daughter of House of Prayer Ministries International lead Pastor Aloysius Bugingo did rounds on social media. In the elegant family pictures one person was conspicuously absent.- The dad. The milestone celebration was witnessed by her mother, Teddy, siblings and friends.

To some, it wasn’t shocking as Pastor Bugingo has a fractious relationship with his wife and Winnie’s mother, Teddy Naluswa Bugingo and the beef has sucked in the children.

Although there is no love lost, Pastor Bugingo reveals that he received no invite to the graduation party and had he had one, he would have no qualms attending as a biological father.. ”

“Those asking me about Treasure’s graduation ceremony should know that I was unaware about it, someone shared pictures in the Whatsaap group, and I saw them, the last time I talked to her was about four months back” Bugingo said.

In previous interviews with the Kampala Sun, Pastor Bugingo has always maintained that his daughter, Winnie, had disrespected him when she sided with her mother Teddy Naluswa at a time the couple battled in divorce court.

Then, Bugingo with no semblance of remorse, revealed that he had stopped paying the daughter’s tuition as a way of punishment for antagonizing him. Bugingo added that Winnie could go out and hustle like a child above 18years since by that time, he (Bugingo) was already on the streets making ends meet.

We went on and said that he hopes one day God understands his ways since some things are beyond him, he after prayed for Winnie to get a job such that she becomes a responsible citizen in the country.

When we asked Teddy Naluswa why she opted to ignore Bugingo among the invited guests, she squarely laid the blame on him. She claims they last talked in 2019 and when he learnt she was on the other side of the phone, he hang up and blocked communication between them.

“I wanted him to attend Winnie’s graduation because nothing will ever change the fact that he is the biological father to her but he does not pick my calls, the last time I called him he blocked me. I do not even know where he stays and he put restrictions on me from entering the his church and media premises, Naluswa explained.