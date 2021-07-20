I will definitely win the EALA MP seat- Catherine Kusasira

By Joan Murungi

When Catherine Kusasira unveiled her plans of contesting for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) come 2022, many questioned her capability.

People like music critic Eddie Sendi branded her unfit to lace the shoes of a legislator, whereas the likes of music promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo advised her save the nation the embarrassment because she can’t construct a full sentence in the Queen’s language.

When this landed her ears, she laughed at all those demeaning her efforts. While speaking to the Kampala Sun, she assured all her enemies a sure win when the time comes.

“You shouldn’t even compare Catherine Kusasira to the likes of Bajjo who eats half cooked pork. Let him spare his time for half cooked pork but not me. My name is bigger than Bajjo. EALA wants a representative that speaks Swahili. I can speak Swahili. People like Margret Ziiwa were ditched because they didn’t know how to speak Swahili. So, don’t expect me to speak English”.

“People have seen me move door to door campaigning for Sevo. If I can bring President Museveni back to power, why not me. Of course I will win the EALA MP seat. Am a winner. Once I start something, I have to finish it,” Kusasira concluded.

Meanwhile, Kusasira has vowed that she will be running on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag. This is because she is it’s staunch supporter.