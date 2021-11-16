I will not perform at Harmonize’s carnival, says Fik Fameica

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Shafiq Walukagga aka Fik Fameica will not attend the Afro-East Carnival by his friend, Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize.

The two-day carnival takes place this Friday and Saturday in Tanzania.

While premiering his newly released collabo with the Konde Gang boss, Fameica revealed that he would not be able to present Uganda because he cannot cancel the bookings he has for the two days.

“I will not make it to Harmonize’s fest because I have been booked in very many places in Uganda on those days. He is, however, my friend and he has so many other shows coming up that I will attend,” Fresh Gang boss Fameica said.

The self-nicknamed Fresh Bwoy has not been outing international collabos since the wake of the pandemic. His collabo dubbed Champino with Harmonize is the first and saw him get a slot for the Afro-East Carnival.

Other prominent artistes that will feature at the carnival include Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, DR Congo’s Awilo Longomba, and Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie.

However, another artiste, Big Fizzo from Burundi, confirmed that he would not be able to make it to the carnival.