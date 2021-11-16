Skip to content Skip to footer

I will not perform at Harmonize’s carnival, says Fik Fameica

HomeAll PostsLifestyleI will not perform at Harmonize’s...
6 hours ago
Share
164Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Shafiq Walukagga aka Fik Fameica will not attend the Afro-East Carnival by his friend, Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize.

The two-day carnival takes place this Friday and Saturday in Tanzania.

While premiering his newly released collabo with the Konde Gang boss, Fameica revealed that he would not be able to present Uganda because he cannot cancel the bookings he has for the two days.

“I will not make it to Harmonize’s fest because I have been booked in very many places in Uganda on those days. He is, however, my friend and he has so many other shows coming up that I will attend,” Fresh Gang boss Fameica said.

The self-nicknamed Fresh Bwoy has not been outing international collabos since the wake of the pandemic. His collabo dubbed Champino with Harmonize is the first and saw  him get a slot for the Afro-East Carnival.

Other prominent artistes that will feature at the carnival include Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, DR Congo’s Awilo Longomba, and Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie.

However, another artiste, Big Fizzo from Burundi, confirmed that he would not be able to make it to the carnival.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
Kasingye warns drunk police officers
November 16, 2021
Lifestyle
BBNaija: Whitemoney deflates Angel’s claim that he is unhappy seeing her and Pere back
September 30, 2021
Top News
Michael Kiwanuka features on Obama’s playlist
July 11, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Entertainment & The Law: Makerere’s Naked Mile can land you a five-year jail term
February 10, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.