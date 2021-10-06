I will soon show you my man, Spice Diana vows at birthday

By Mariam Nakalema

After being mugged backstage by the Police at a KCCA Carnival, she claimed a security threat and years after hired bouncers to walk around with. On Saturday, she still surprised many when she feigned shock and awe at her surprise birthday party at Serena Hotel, Kigo.

According to Spice Diana, she had been told by her manager that she had been booked for a performance at the hotel. However, when she got there, several friends and fellow artistes gave her birthday messages. And she still feigned surprise when she saw the cake, and even cried? We now can’t wait for what she will do when she clocks 32, for she was only celebrating her 26th.

Spice Diana also told journalists that at 26, all her dreams had come true, thanks to her manager. The only thing left on her to-do list is finding Mr. Right. “However, I will soon show you that man. I am working on it (sic),” she confided to our journalist. The manager, popularly called Manager Roger, revealed that he spent sh20m on organising the party.