I will undress best dressed woman on Valentine’s – Golola 

By Ivan Kabuye

Valentine’s Day dreams have surely started early for Golola Moses, probably the most talkative kickboxer in the world. The Ugandan Kickboxing champion has promised to spend a night with the most beautifully dressed woman come Valentine’s Day.

In the past, Golola has claimed that he could make a woman pregnant by simply staring at her. However, the current task he has set for himself is more plausible. He has promised to undress the best dressed woman among those who will turn up for his fight scheduled for Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Golola is set to fight South Sudanese James Majok in a return fight in Kampala. Majok out-smarted Golola Moses in a non-title fight that happened at Nyakurona Cultural Center in Juba last year.

According to Golola, this will be a fundraising fight for him to support the Golola Talent Academy, firstly by buying land for it.

“The fight will also enhance the relationship between Uganda and Sudan in terms of kickboxing,” he added.

“People told me that I might bring a fake Majok from Arua Park, but since the lockdown has been lifted, I am bringing the real Majok to Uganda,” said Golola at his training camp in Bwaise.