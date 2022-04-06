Idd is on Monday

By Adam Gule

Muslims have been asked to fast for one more day today (Sunday) as the moon for the new month has not been sighted by the experts in Saudi Arabia.

In a press release dated April 30, signed by Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waswa, the second deputy Mufti and acting director of Sharia in the office of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the new moon has not been sighted, therefore, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, May 2, 2022.

He urged Muslims to continue fasting to complete the 30 days of Ramadhan.

Waswa said the national prayers would be held at the national mosque at Old Kampala, where the headquarters for the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council are located.

The prayers will be led by His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda from 8:00am to 9:00am.

He urged Muslims to always observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedures while attending Eid prayers in various places.