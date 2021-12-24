Skip to content Skip to footer

Ignore Oulanyah speculations – Parliament

HomeAll PostsTop NewsIgnore Oulanyah speculations – Parliament
12 hours ago
Share
83Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

The director of communication and public affairs at Parliament, Chris Obore, has called upon Ugandans to ignore speculations going around that the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, is in a critical condition.

The Speaker is receiving treatment in Seattle in the United States of America.

“Deputy Speaker Anita Among is traveling to see her boss and is the only person to inform MPs and public like she did when he was taken to the US. Ignore speculation,” Obore wrote.

He also noted that some people had ‘hacked’ into Wikipedia and edited the profile of the Speaker.

“Some people are hacking into Wikipedia and editing the profile of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. They log in through VPN to avoid detection,” he said.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Vivian Tendo starts new YouTube channel after leaving Route Entertainment
December 24, 2021
Latest News Top News
Bwa bwa bwoy from the east John Blaq delivers feel-at-home performance at Nile event
November 26, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Music Top News
Bebe Cool, Black Skin song theft case headed for court
November 19, 2021
Awards Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Luuka’s Naudo is Miss Tourism Busoga
September 8, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.