Ignore Oulanyah speculations – Parliament

By Kampala Sun Writer

The director of communication and public affairs at Parliament, Chris Obore, has called upon Ugandans to ignore speculations going around that the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, is in a critical condition.

The Speaker is receiving treatment in Seattle in the United States of America.

“Deputy Speaker Anita Among is traveling to see her boss and is the only person to inform MPs and public like she did when he was taken to the US. Ignore speculation,” Obore wrote.

He also noted that some people had ‘hacked’ into Wikipedia and edited the profile of the Speaker.

“Some people are hacking into Wikipedia and editing the profile of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. They log in through VPN to avoid detection,” he said.