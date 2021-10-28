I’m still regaining balance – Eezzy

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Eric Opoka a.k.a Eezzy of the Tumbiiza hit fame knows that whereas this is the season to make money through musical performances, he will not rush to get back. He wants to fully heal from the attack he suffered at the hands of merciless goons before bouncing back. .

Earlier this month, Eezzy was attacked by thugs in Muyenga who reportedly smashed his car window with a paver and tried to rob him of his valuables.

The Tumbiza Sound singer was on his way home after a performance and he was harmed on the head before the thugs stole from him. On 11th April, the singer unxderwent a successfully surgery on his fractured skull.

With fans wondering what became of their Covid-19 lock down star, he took to social media to reveal he will not be returning to the stage soon as he needs to regain his balance and stability.

He wrote: ” The stitches were removed. Now I’m in full recovery mode and will back to entertain y’all my fans. Still have to regain my full stability and balance. Thanks for the prayers,” .