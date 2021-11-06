Systems restored at passport issuance centre in Kyambogo

By Mary Karugaba

The Directorate of Immigration Control has clarified that its systems are back up and running at the passport enrolment centre in Kyambogo, Kampala.

According to the directorate, there had been by a temporary system shutdown caused by a connectivity glitch on April 26.

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused. Our staff are dedicated to serve all our clients to the last,” a tweet from the directorate indicated.

However, the tweet attracted several criticisms from citizens who complained of what they called “inefficiency.”

Some complained of delays in getting their passports, while others complained of long queues at the centre.

Josh Asiimwe said: “the Directorate is the worst government service point I’ve been to. No need to apologise. You have never been efficient at all.”

Thomas Mugweri said: “They tell you 10 working days, then it comes to a whole 90 days, consider our hard-earned money, you people.”

Jeff Mangara said: “I was scheduled for an appointment on 2nd/02/2022, but up to now I don’t know the status of my passport.”

John Gumisiriza said: “I did interviews on 7th April and I’ve not received any message yet why?”

The Government phased out the machine-readable passports on April 4,2022 and replaced them with the International East African e-passports.

The Ugandan East African e-passport was launched in 2018.

A two-year transitional period followed to allow the phasing out of East African and international machine-readable passports.