In celebration of the male form

2 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Ronald Kariitwa from Body Fit Gym, Kyaliwajjala emerged Mr Uganda following a competition at Horse Power Fitness Centre in Muyenga, Kampala on Saturday. He had earlier scooped the 2021 Mr. Uganda Body Building title. Now it takes immense hard work and determination to achieve a body fit for such a competition. Kudos to him. However, today, we are celebrating men in all shapes and sizes, what with International Men’s Day last week!

Although the day is meant to recognise and celebrate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of men, we are focusing on the male form. The boychild has been neglected in that aspect.

There are not enough superlatives to describe the female form, but the male form (I am still looking for superlatives for men. Lol)? Today, it’s about your everyday Ugandan man. It’s about the man with moobs, the men with broad noses and backs, rotund men and pencil-thin men, men with bums and those with vestiges of bums, men with pinkies and those with Kabuuras, we salute you all.

