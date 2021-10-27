In-house bar deejays beef their celebrity counterparts, laments DJ Mercy

By Hussein Kiganda

A popular city disc video jockey has lamented that some in-house deejays do not want their celebrity counterparts to play music when they visit their towns and bars.

During his daily show on a city television station, Dvj Mercy revealed that when he went to Mbarara for a show, some deejays didn’t want him to play music.

“I do not know why some people behave this way. First of all, I will not take your job because I already have one. I just do it for the betterment of the game and for one love,” he said.

Mercy is not the first to complain. Some musicians have also discouraged people from attending shows where a local artiste has not been invited.

In 2020, musicians in Kampala were not pleased with Nigerians Omah Lay and Tems who came and performed in Uganda while they were not permitted to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions. Notable among them was Bebe Cool.

The two Nigerians were briefly detained in Uganda before securing their release.