Skip to content Skip to footer

In pictures: Thrilling action as Kobs win Guinness 7s Mileke tournament

HomeAll PostsSportsIn pictures: Thrilling action as Kobs win...
4 hours ago
Share
58Views 0Comments

By Ivan Kabuye
The Guinness 7s Mileke tournament produced some thrilling action as teams went head to head at Legends Rugby grounds at Lugogo.
The big three (Betway Kobs, Black Pirates and Heathens) proved to be the real title contenders during the tournament.

Kobs passed the hardest tests in the opening circuit of Guinness 7s, they started their defense of the National Rugby Sevens series on a winning note after beating arch rivals Black pirates.

The opening circuit ran for two days and saw Kobs win all their games including their group stages and later triumphing over Heathens in the semifinals .

In the finals, Kobs ran in three converted tries against Pirates, Kobs went into the halftime break with a 14-05.

Kobs claimed sh500,000 for winning the circuit as their star Aredo was named circuit MVP, pocketing sh250,000.

Karim Arinaitwe was named upcoming player of the tournament while Abel Alele (Jaguars) emerged circuit top try scorer.

Heathens players knocking down KOBS players as they fight for the ball during the semi finals at Legends on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Fans enjoying the Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
KOBS player being blocked by a pirates player from scoring a try during the finals at Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Heathens player running with a ball during a circuit of Guinness Mileke 7s tournament at legends on Sunday 2021.Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Fans supporting their teams during the Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
KOBS player being blocked by pirates players during the finals at Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
KOBS captain Joshou  celebrating with his daughter after winning the Mileke Sevens Circuit at Legends Lugogo on Sunday 3rd October 2021.Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Pirates players securing a ball from his opponents the Buffalos during the Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
KOBS players waving to their fans after winning the Mileke Sevens tournament at Legends Lugogo on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Fans celebrate after their team scored during the Mileke Sevens tournament at Legends Lugogo on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
A fan runs into the pitch as she celebrates after her team scored during the Mileke Sevens tournament at Legends Lugogo on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Pirates the second runners up congratulating the KOBS the winning team of the circuit during the Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
A fan runs into the pitch as she celebrates after her team scored during the Mileke Sevens tournament at Legends Lugogo on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye
Fans supporting their teams during the Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuy
KOBS player being blocked by pirates players during the finals at Mileke 7s tournament on Sunday 2021. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
Big teams advance to main cup
2 days ago
Sports Uncategorized
Dixon Bond Okello ‘bags La Liga job’
July 16, 2021
Sports
No sex for Ugandans at Olympic Games
July 19, 2021
Sports Uncategorized
Rugby Cranes drown training stress in the pool
July 6, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.