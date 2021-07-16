In pictures: Thrilling action as Kobs win Guinness 7s Mileke tournament

By Ivan Kabuye

The Guinness 7s Mileke tournament produced some thrilling action as teams went head to head at Legends Rugby grounds at Lugogo.

The big three (Betway Kobs, Black Pirates and Heathens) proved to be the real title contenders during the tournament.

Kobs passed the hardest tests in the opening circuit of Guinness 7s, they started their defense of the National Rugby Sevens series on a winning note after beating arch rivals Black pirates.

The opening circuit ran for two days and saw Kobs win all their games including their group stages and later triumphing over Heathens in the semifinals .

In the finals, Kobs ran in three converted tries against Pirates, Kobs went into the halftime break with a 14-05.

Kobs claimed sh500,000 for winning the circuit as their star Aredo was named circuit MVP, pocketing sh250,000.

Karim Arinaitwe was named upcoming player of the tournament while Abel Alele (Jaguars) emerged circuit top try scorer.

