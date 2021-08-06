In pictures: Kampala Sun’s revamped website launched to staff

After publishing for nearly ten years, The Kampala Sun, one of Vision Group’s major entertainment tabloids, goes entirely online.

The readers of the tabloid will now access their favourite content on the website, www.kampalasun.co.ug free of charge on phone, tab or computer.

On Friday, the Kampala Sun team started events in the lead-up to the official public launch slated for next Friday, October 15, 2021.

TKS or The Sun, as it is known by its readers, is popular for its satirical tone on the social affairs of the day, as well as an investigative approach to the happenings in, especially, the entertainment and celebrity world

Since its inception on December 9, 2011, it has covered artistes, celebrities, politicians and any current issue, while entertaining and informing its readers.

With its “You Can’t Read Alone” tagline, every Friday morning when it hit the streets, its writing and reading community stated on social media that “The Sun has risen.”

But now in the new era, the editor, Emmanuel Ssejjengo says, “unlike in the past where we would give you weekly updates on the news that has happened, we shall give you the same content every day via the website and our social media platforms.”

On the staff launch of the website, among the activities, there were contests to spice up the event

Staff were challenged to bring a copy of the inaugural edition, captioning pictures in the sarcastic Kampala style, and showing talent.

Photojournalist Nicholas Oneal was awarded Microwave Oven for having a copy of the first edition

David Osiya, from the Human Resource department, walked home with a Techno Spark 7 phone for captioning pictures in the Kampala Sun way.

Bukedde FM’s Suuna Ben won a gas cooker coming out the best in the talent search.

Ssejjengo said they realized a big section of our audience was demanding content on digital platforms, hence deciding to concentrate online.

“We are a youthful paper. We publish mainly for the youth and the hyper older people, the ones who are still full of life. That audience is very engaging online. It is a question of going to everyone,” he said.